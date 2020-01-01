Kevin-Prince Boateng pays tribute to fallen Turkish soldiers in Besiktas win

The Ghanaian forward took to social media to sympathise with Turkish soldiers who lost their lives in Syria

Kevin-Prince Boateng sent his condolences to Turkish soldiers who were killed in the Idlib province of Syria after beat Alanyaspor in the Super Lig on Friday.

It was a dark day in as 33 soldiers were killed in an airstrike on Thursday, the heaviest loss of life since the Turkish forces became engaged in the war with Syria in 2016.

The mood was sober in the game, with a minute silence held for the fallen soldiers and the Turkish flag displayed all over the stadium as a sign of patriotism.

Besiktas went behind to a Junior Fernandes strike but rallied back through Burak Yilmaz's brace in the second half.

Boateng came on for Jeremain Lens in the 62nd minute.

Well done mates ☑️ We strongly believed to win tonight! 🦅 Our thoughts are for all the turkish soldiers victims in Syria, my deepest condolences 🙏🏾🇹🇷 #AALvBJK @Besiktas #Deligibiseverim #MehmetçiğinYanındayız pic.twitter.com/AdWKqe88kv — Kevin-Prince Boateng (@KPBofficial) February 28, 2020

"Well done mates. We strongly believed to win tonight!," the international said in a post on Twitter.

"Our thoughts are for all the turkish soldiers victims in Syria, my deepest condolences."

Besiktas' next opponents are Turkish capital outfit Ankaragucu on March 6.