Kevin-Prince Boateng: 'I cannot believe that I live what I dreamed of' - Former Ghana attacker

Hertha Berlin new signing Kevin-Prince Boateng has conceded he needs more time to get back to full fitness.

The ex-Ghana attacker re-joined his boyhood club a couple of days ago, signing a one-year deal with an option of extending it. He has already featured in pre-season build-up but says he has some way to go before being able to give his 100% for the German side.

"I still cannot believe that I can live what I dreamed of. I still need a little time. But it is already beautiful," Boateng said as quoted by Footballghana.

"It may be that I play all the games. It can also be that I only do four. I am not pretending to be there. I want to get fit, feel good and then help where I can."

He began his career at the Olympiastadion before moving to Tottenham Hotspur on a four-year deal in July 2007 for a reported £5.4 million deal.

Having left the Serie B side, the 34-year-old returned to familiar surroundings as a free agent after spells at Borussia Dortmund, Portsmouth, Genoa, AC Milan, Schalke 04, Las Palmas, Eintracht Frankfurt, Sassuolo, Barcelona, Fiorentina, and Besiktas.

Under manager Pal Dardai, Boateng will wear jersey no. 27. Born to a Ghanaian father and a German mother in Berlin, the veteran represented the European country at U19, U20, and U21 level.

Nonetheless, he switched his allegiance to the Black Stars in 2010 – making his debut in a 1–0 victory over Latvia in June 2010.

Having started his professional career in the German capital in 2005, Boateng described his return to the Olympiastadion as the final stop in his nomadic career which has seen him play in England, Italy, Spain, and Turkey.

The former Black Stars forward highlighted his conversation with Hertha’s new director of sport, Fredi Bobic who made the deal possible.

“This will definitely be my last stop. I don't know how long it will take, but it will be enough,” Boateng told Bild.

“A year and a half ago, we started talking intensively with Hertha. Michael Preetz wasn't that convinced what was okay. He could only have called me back once. Then came Fredi (Bobic), then it was easier.

“I said, 'I only have one dream. I want to put on my jersey again in the Olympic Stadium'."