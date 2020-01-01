Kevin-Prince Boateng wanted Hertha Berlin return; Klinsmann ignored calls

The former Ghana international says he had huge ambitions for his boyhood club and was keen to return there in January

forward Kevin-Prince Boateng says he wanted to rejoin and had a grand plan to re-establish them as a football heavyweight, but received no response when he contacted the club’s former coach Jurgen Klinsmann in January.

Boateng, who is at Besiktas on loan from side , was keen on a return to Berlin where he grew up before completing two professional seasons at the club, from 2005 to 2007.

But a text message to Klinsmann went unanswered, shattering his plot to also convince Mario Gotze and Julian Draxler to sign for the side.

More teams

“But there was never an answer [from Klinsmann],” Boateng told Der Spiegel.

“In the summer, I would simply have picked up the phone, called [Mario] Gotze and [Julian] Draxler and said, 'Come here, boys, let's build something here'. That was my plan, so that I could make Hertha attractive again.

“We would then have worked with Berlin rappers who also love football and would have pulled everyone in, we would have written a new ‘home’ song, a remix of the stadium anthem.”

midfielder Gotze and ’s Draxler were already being linked with Hertha during the January transfer window.

Klinsmann, however, Klinsmann stepped down from his position as Hertha manager in February, just 10 weeks into the job.

Article continues below

Boateng is currently in Milan with his family observing lockdown, and says he is running out of patience staying away from the football pitch.

“I haven't made it yet [staying at home]. It's very, very difficult for me right now... There are days when I am positive, but then I wake up and think that I can no longer do it,” continued Boateng.

He has also expressed fears of the current season spilling into July when temperatures are very high in Istanbul.