Kevin-Prince Boateng: Fiorentina sign Sassuolo forward on permanent deal
Fiorentina have announced the signing of Kevin-Prince Boateng on a two-year deal from Serie A rivals Sassuolo.
Boateng joined Sassuolo as a free agent in 2018 after his brief spell in the German Bundesliga with Eintracht Frankfurt.
He was limited to 15 games in the first half of the 2018-19 campaign where he scored five goals before Barcelona signed him on loan.
The 32-year-old failed to impress in Ernesto Valverde's team, making just five appearances in all competitions for the Spanish giants with no goals scored.
🇮🇹 BOATENG E’ UN CALCIATORE VIOLA ACF Fiorentina comunica di aver acquistato, a titolo definitivo, i diritti alle prestazioni sportive del calciatore Kevin Prince Boateng dall’U.S. Sassuolo Calcio. Boateng è nato a Berlino il 6 marzo del 1987. In carriera ha indossato, tra le altre, le maglie di Milan, Schalke 04, Eintracht Francoforte e, da gennaio 2019, ha giocato nel Barcellona, oltre a vantare 14 presenze con la Nazionale del Ghana con la quale ha realizzato 2 reti. Il calciatore tedesco, in carriera, ha vinto 1 Campionato italiano, 1 Supercoppa italiana, 1 Coppa di Germania e 1 Campionato spagnolo. | 🇺🇸 Boateng completes Fiorentina move ACF Fiorentina is delighted to announce the acquisition of Kevin-Prince Boateng on a permanent deal from U.S. Sassuolo Calcio. Born in Berlin on 6 March 1987, Boateng has vast international experience having played in Germany, England, Italy and Spain for the likes of Hertha Berlin, Tottenham, Borussia Dortmund, Portsmouth, AC Milan, Schalke 04, Las Palmas, Eintracht Frankfurt and Sassuolo. He spent the second half of last season on loan at Barcelona. Kevin has 14 caps and three goals for Ghana. During his career he has won the League Cup, Serie A, the Italian Super Cup, the German Cup and the Spanish Liga. #ForzaViola
He will be looking to revive his career at the Artemio Franchi Stadium in the 2019-20 season.
After their 16th-place finish in the Serie A last season, Boateng's signing is expected to boost Fiorentina's attacking force ahead of the new league campaign.