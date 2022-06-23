Kevin-Prince Boateng offers 2,023 free kebabs to Hertha Berlin fans after signing new contract

The enigmatic midfielder has found a novel way of celebrating the fact that he has committed to another 12 months in the German capital

Kevin-Prince Boateng has signed a contract extension at Hertha Berlin and, to recognise that agreement, is offering 2,023 free kebabs to supporters of the Bundesliga club.

The enigmatic midfielder is staying on in the German capital for another 12 months and has found a novel way of celebrating that fact.

As part of the announcement that accompanied his penning of fresh terms, the former Ghana international has been videoed in a kebab van making a delicious promise to fans.

What is Boateng’s kebab offer at Hertha Berlin?

Alongside the tag line “still hungry”, Boateng has teamed up with the Hakiki kiosk – a popular food outlet in the Wedding district of Berlin where the 35-year-old grew up – to make his promise.

Boateng is due to be on hand to meet and greet those that wish to take advantage of his generous gesture.

The distribution of free kebabs is due to take place the day before Hertha open their 2022-23 campaign against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Why has Boateng signed a new deal at Hertha?

The Berlin native returned to his roots in the summer of 2021 after a short stint in Italy with Monza.

The former Tottenham, AC Milan and Eintracht Frankfurt star penned a 12-month deal upon his arrival.

Article continues below

He did not register a single goal or assist through 21 appearances in the 2021-22 campaign, but quickly endeared himself to a loyal fan base.

Boateng sat out the first leg of a relegation play-off against Hamburg that threatened to drop Hertha out of the German top-flight, but returned to figure prominently in a 2-0 second-leg win that preserved their Bundesliga status.

Further reading