Kevin De Bruyne criticised by Pep Guardiola for failing to do 'the simple things' for Man City

Kevin De Bruyne has not been a guaranteed starter for Manchester City of late, with Pep Guardiola suggesting that he needs to get back to basics.

Belgian midfielder benched at times

Still posting plenty of assists

Demanding coach always wants more

WHAT HAPPENED? The Belgium international midfielder is a two-time PFA Player of the Year and a four-time Premier League title winner, but the 31-year-old is considered to have seen lofty standards slip in 2022-23. De Bruyne still boasts more assists in the English top-flight this season (13) than any other player, while also teeing up three efforts in the Champions League, but Guardiola wants to see a classy operator do “the simple things” well again.

WHAT THEY SAID: Guardiola has said of a supposed dip from De Bruyne: “It’s been a difficult season for all of us, me included, due to the World Cup and many things. I’m not going to discover [how good] Kevin [is]. What I’d like – I spoke many times to him – is to go to the easy principles and do it well. He has an incredible ability to make an assist, to score goals and see passes like no one else. But I always have the belief that they will increase and get better when the simple things [are done]: like don’t lose the ball, the mobility, the incredible capacity to be active in the movement. The simple things: do it again better and better. When this is going to happen the rest will come along.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With an abundance of creative options at his disposal, Guardiola has made it clear throughout the current campaign that nobody can take a place in his plans for granted. He said of De Bruyne back in October: “He is not playing at his top level. His dynamic [movements] are not perfect. He knows, I spoke to him.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? De Bruyne will be hoping to play a prominent role for City on Tuesday when they play host to RB Leipzig in the second leg of a Champions League last-16 encounter that is currently locked at 1-1 on aggregate.