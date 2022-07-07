Kessie reveals Ibrahimovic influence in decision to leave AC Milan for Barcelona

The 25-year-old is eager to start his adventure with the Spanish outfit after signing a deal until 2025

New Barcelona signing Franck Kessie has revealed his former teammate at AC Milan Zlatan Ibrahimovic encouraged him to make the move to the La Liga heavyweights.

The Ivory Coast international joined Barca and was unveiled on Wednesday.

He came in as a free agent after his contract with the Serie A champions expired and has now stated what the Sweden striker told him ahead of the move. Ibrahimovic played for Barcelona between 2009 and 2011.

"Yes, I spoke with Ibrahimovic. He gave me advice and told me that it is a very nice place. He told me to work hard and to do everything," Kessie said as quoted by AS.

The 25-year-old went on to state he is eager to meet the technical bench and teammates, insisting he wants to give his best.

"I can give my confidence to my teammates. I have to work with them, I'm in a hurry to start. I want to play with my teammates," Kessie added.

"When a player starts playing it is to go forward. I have reached an important place. I want to show what I can do. I have to meet the technical bench and colleagues."

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is optimistic Kessie will have a vital role in the team.

"We are very satisfied because our coach [Xavi Hernandez] wanted a player like him. It is the first addition of this summer. He is a midfielder who also has arrival and the ability to protect the defense," the administrator said.

"Welcome, Kessie. I am very happy about the incorporation of this player. He is a great professional, he has always wanted to come to Barça. We want players who want to come to Barça.

"Also thanks to his representative, his family... The coach wanted him to strengthen the team."

Kessie joined AC Milan from Atalanta in 2019 and played a vital role as the team won the league last season.