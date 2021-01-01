Kessie assist helps AC Milan avoid defeat against Sampdoria

The Ivory Coast international played a significant role as the Red and Blacks shared the points with Claudio Ranieri’s men

Franck Kessie provided an assist as AC Milan played out a 1-1 draw with Sampdoria in Saturday’s Serie A game.

The 24-year-old was handed his 27th league start this season and made the most of the opportunity to help his side continue their unbeaten form.

The midfielder played in front of the back-four of the Red and Blacks along with Algeria international Ismael Bennacer.

Sampdoria dominated the opening 20 minutes of the encounter but were unlucky not to open the scoring. Stefano Pioli‘s men also had a few chances to score before the half-time break but failed to convert their efforts.

After the restart, Sampdoria broke the deadlock in the 57th minute when Fabio Quagliarella fired home a fine shot past helpless goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Two minutes later, the Blue-circled were reduced to 10 men after Adrien Silva was sent off after receiving his second yellow card.

With the game looking to end the way of Claudio Ranieri’s men, Kessie then set up Jens Petter Hauge in the 87th minute to level proceedings.

The Ivory Coast international featured for the duration of the game, struck four shots, made one key pass and had 89 touches on the ball.

Kessie has now made 41 appearances for Milan across all competitions this season, scoring 10 goals and providing four assists.

His teammate and Algeria midfielder Bennacer was on parade for 60 minutes and was cautioned in the 50th minute before making way for Sandro Tonali.

Senegal international Keita Balde was afforded his 16th league appearance for Sampdoria and played for six minutes after replacing Quagliarella.

With the draw, Milan maintain their second spot on the Serie A table with 60 points from 29 games behind leaders Inter Milan.

Kessie will hope to continue his impressive performances when the Red and Blacks take on Parma in their next league game on April 10.