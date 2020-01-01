Kerr: Simba SC's Onyango is honest, no-nonsense defender who is disciplined

The 27-year-old Kenya international ditched Gor Mahia for Wekundu wa Msimbazi ahead the 2020/21 season

Dylan Kerr believes defender Joash Onyango is a good addition for Mainland League champions Simba SC.

The team has been restructuring for the new campaign and has been in the market for established players, and one of them is the 27-year-old international.

He has been a rock in the defence in the recent past, leading them to back-to-back Kenyan ( ) titles.

More teams

"[Onyango] is a simple, hard-working defender that has a good work ethic," Kerr, who worked with the player at K'Ogalo, told Goal on Sunday.

The tactician has, however, warned Onyango against changing his style of play since it might not work for him especially in a team with massive following and pressure from the fans.

"If he changes how he plays, it will affect him," the 53-year-old told continued.

"But he is an honest, no-nonsense defender who is disciplined in his position and that is good for the team."

Simba did not, however, confirm the length of the 27-year-old’s contract.



Onyango, who earned his maiden Harambee Stars call-up under coach Sebastien Migne, made his debut against at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani during an African Cup of Nations qualifier in 2018.

He was part of the 2019 Afcon squad in that was eliminated in the group stage after losing two matches and winning against Tanzania in Group C’s last encounter.

Onyango, nicknamed 'Berlin Wall' due to his defensive performances, had established himself as one of the outstanding defenders in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) while serving the Green Army.

He never looked back since he became a regular first-team member for Gor Mahia when Musa Mohamed left for KF Tirana of Albania in 2018.

Article continues below

His outstanding partnership with Harun Shakava and later on Charles Momanyi saw him consequently appointed the K’Ogalo’s assistant captain.



Onyango is set to make his competitive debut on Sunday when the Msimbazi-based side will play Namungo in the Community Shield match. It is the first time the two teams are meeting in the fixture.

This will be the fourth time Simba and Namungo are meeting in all competitions. The former have managed to get two wins and one draw in the last three meetings.



