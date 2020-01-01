Kerr remembers his lowest moments and highlights at Gor Mahia

The tactician says he could not blame players for staging go-slows owing to unpaid dues

Experienced coach Dylan Kerr states players going on strike at owing to unpaid dues remain his lowest moment at the club.

The Englishman was at the helm of the 18-time Kenyan champions from 2017-2018, leading them to two league titles before leaving. The 53-year-old has also revealed why he did not blame his players for downing their tools pushing for their pay.

"Players going on strike at K'Ogalo were my lowest moments," Kerr told Goal on Saturday.

More teams

"I did not like it but understood them for going on strike. They are professionals at the end of the day; clubs should treat them that way, respect and pay what is their monies. We should have won the league more easily but for four games we had to find players to play.

"My best moments came when we were winning matches and the league, nothing could match that at the club."

Article continues below

The tactician has also revealed how it worked when it comes to signings at the club.

"The office, as usual, had their way and I had to work with the players presented to me," he added.

Kerr left the club late in 2018 and joined South African top-tier side Black and later FC.