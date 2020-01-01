Kerala Blasters agree deals to sign goalkeepers Prabhsukhan Gill and Albino Gomes

Kerala Blasters have acted early to sign two goalkeepers for next season...

have agreed to deals for goalkeepers Albino Gomes and Prabhsukhan Gill who will join the club next season, Goal has learnt.

26-year-old Albino Gomes, who was part of 's historic title victory in 2017, has spent the last three seasons with Odisha FC (formerly ). Following his stint with Aizawl, the Goan goalkeeper has not been able to nail down the first-team spot and has started only seven games since 2017. However, he has impressed in patches whenever has been called upon.

Prabhsukhan Gill, who has agreed to a two-year deal with Blasters, remains a hot prospect in Indian football and can be considered as a major coup for the Kochi-based club. The 19-year-old played two stellar seasons with after initially taking up the goalkeeper slot left vacant by Dheeraj Singh.

He successfully replaced Dheeraj for the All Football Federation (AIFF) developmental side and after two seasons, took the next step and signed for . However, he has made the choice to leave the Blues after just one season due to a lack of opportunities. Gill has only started one game at his current club - a 9-1 win against Paro FC in the .

The two deals signal a positive reaction to what has been a disappointing season for Blasters. The club has decided to work on building the squad for next season and following unsatisfactory displays from the current set of goalkeepers in the squad, these two deals seem like a good first step.