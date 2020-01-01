Kenya's Oduor strikes late to save Barnsley

The Kenyan starlet netted a 91st-minute winner to ensure Championship survival for the Tykes

Kenyan wonderkid Clarke Oduor came off the bench to net a 91st-minute winner for Barnsley as they defeated Said Benrahma’s 2-1 at Griffin Park to avoid relegation to the EFL League One.

The 21-year-old scored his first senior goal at the death to ensure the Yorkshiremen will enjoy Championship football again next term.

Brentford headed into the match eyeing automatic promotion, and this appeared within their grasp as rivals West Bromwich Albion toiled against Queens Park at The Hawthorns, in a match that ultimately ended 2-2.

A win would have been enough to have sent the Bees into the at Albion’s expense, but having lost against at the weekend, they were stunned by Oduor and Barnsley at the death.

Angola’s Josh Dasilva gave Brentford a fighting chance with a 73rd-minute equaliser to cancel out Callum Styles’ opener for Barnsley, but Oduor, who had been introduced as an 86th-minute substitute, arrived at the back post to meet Patrick Schmidt’s cross in second-half stoppage time.

The goal prompted delirious celebrations from the travelling Barnsley team—all of whom piled on top of Oduor in delight after his maiden strike for the club—while Brentford slumped to the turf in dismay and must now face the playoffs.

Benrahma, linked with a move to , and in recent weeks, was lively in his left-wing role, but Thomas Frank’s side lacked the fluidity and the zip they showed in their eye-catching eight-game winning run, and will regret failing to take a handle on the game.

This was Oduor’s 16th Championship outing of the season, with the left-sider starting 12 matches and coming off the bench as a substitute in a further four matches.

He was born in Siaya County, , and moved to as a youngster before beginning his career with after being promoted from their academy, signing a professional contract in early 2007.

He signed permanently for their Yorkshire rivals Barnsley last year, penning a contract until 2023 with Tykes.

While the Yorkshire side evaded relegation, Wednesday’s final day represented the end of the road for Charlton Athletic, Athletic and , all of whom dropped into the third tier of English football.