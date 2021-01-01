‘Kenyans don’t worry, soon we will overtake Tanzania’ – FKF on prize money

The Kenyan federation has kept a brave face after their counterparts unveiled a landmark deal on Tuesday to boost their league

Football Kenya Federation has moved to assure Kenyans and the football fraternity that they will soon rival and overtake their neighbours in terms of prize money for teams winning the FKF Premier League.

On Tuesday, the East African nation left their Kenyan counterparts in shock after they secured a deal worth Tsh225.6 billion for the Tanzanian Mainland Premier League and will see Tanzania’s league winner receive a Ksh23.2m bonus while Kenya’s winner will walk home with a paltry Ksh5m prize money.

The signing of the deal caused debate in Kenyan football circles with stakeholders wondering what the FKF office was doing to make sure Kenya also have huge prize money paid to teams that do well at the end of every season.

FKF CEO Barry Otieno has told Goal in a matter of time, they will also be where Tanzania is as far as prize money for teams in the top-flight is concerned.

What did he say?

“We will be there soon, so Kenyans should not worry about it at all,” Otieno told Goal on Wednesday. “We took over the running of the league from KPL when they were giving out Ksh3m for the winners and now we have pushed it to Ksh5m for this season.

“It shows you our trajectory is going up and not down, so there is nothing to panic about, everything is under control and soon, our clubs will also be taking home good money at the end of the season, we will soon overtake them [Tanzania] and there is nothing to raise.”

Last July, FKF signed a sponsorship deal for the league with BetKing worth Ksh1.2billion, who replaced SportPesa, committing to pay each club in the top-flight Ksh8 annually.

The payments were to be made as follows: $120,000 upon or within seven days of the signing of this agreement, $693,334 one month prior to the official kick-off of the season, $693,333 on or before the end of the third month of the season and $693,333 on or before the end of the sixth month of the season.

What was signed in Tanzania?

The new deal means Azam TV will continue to beam live the top-flight matches for the specified period thereby giving an opportunity to sports stakeholders within and outside the country to enjoy the country’s top-flight league.

The broadcaster will own the sole rights of the Mainland Premier League for the next 10 years following the sponsorship renewal with TFF.

The previous deal was signed in 2016 worth 23bn/- for five-years, where the 16 clubs in the league were set to receive a fund worth 126m/- annually, paid in three installments of 42m/- and it was an improvement of 26 percent from the previous deal, in which each club received 100m/- from the official league broadcaster.