Kenyan coach Baraza leaves Biashara United for Kagera Sugar

The former Tusker tactician has changed clubs in the Mainland league despite his team sitting fourth on the table

Kenyan coach Francis Baraza has confirmed his decision to leave Biashara United for struggling Kagera Sugar in the Mainland Premier League.

The former Sony Sugar and Tusker player was among the coaches being linked with the vacant role at the club after they parted ways with experienced Mecky Maxime a week ago.

According to Baraza, he has now agreed on terms to sign for the Sugar Millers and will start work in the new week.

“I have already bid farewell to Biashara United, and I am happy to take another challenge in the league,”: Baraza said as quoted by MwanaSpoti. “I know I am heading to a struggling team, I know about that but it is what we call football, it is our job to make teams better than you find them.

“I don’t fear anything, it is my job and I am looking forward to the new challenge.”

According to the MwanaSpoti, Baraza has signed a two-and-half-year contract and he will now join the Bukoba-based club.

Baraza is leaving Biashara United in position four of the 18-team table where they have managed to collect 39 points from 23 matches. Biashara have won 11 matches drawn six and lost six.

On the other hand, his new team Kagera have struggled in the top-tier this campaign and are placed 13th on the log with 25 points from 24 matches. The Sugar Millers have won six matches, drawn seven, and lost 11.

Apart from handling Tusker and Sony, Baraza is the only Kenyan coach to have lifted two league titles as a player and one as a coach. He won the league title with AFC Leopards in 1998 and Oserian in (2001) before guiding Sony Sugar to the league title in 2006.

Before joining Biashara on November 14, 2019, Baraza was linked with Kisumu All-Stars to replace coach Henry Omino, who later passed on, but he opted against the deal to travel to Tanzania.

Former Tanzania coach Ettiene Ndayiragije from Burundi was also on the radar to replace Maxime.