Kenya vs Zanzibar: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Kenya have already made it to the semi-finals but will be targeting at least a draw to be assured of finishing top of Group B.
It is a little complicated for Zanzibar Heroes; they are on one point and hope Sudan can draw or defeat Tanzania by a small margin, and they can win against the defending champions by a bigger margin to qualify for the last four.
|Game
|Kenya vs Zanzibar
|Date
|Saturday, December 14
|Time
|1:30 pm (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on Azam TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|Azam TV
|FKF Facebook page
Outside Kenya, the game will be LIVE.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|Azam TV
|Azam TV Online
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Kenya squad
|Goalkeepers
|Timothy Odhiambo (Ulinzi Stars), Samuel Odhiambo (Western Stima).
|Defenders
|Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia), Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks), Andrew Juma (Mathare United), David Owino (Mathare United), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks).
|Midfielders
|Anthony Wambani (Vasalunds IF), Roy Okal (Mathare United), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Musa Masika (Wazito), Abdallah Hassan (Bandari), Moses Mudavadi (Kakamega Homeboyz), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia), Whyvone Isuza (AFC Leopards), Kevin Kimani (Mathare United), Cliffton Miheso (Gor Mahia).
|Forwards
|Oscar Wamalwa (Ulinzi Stars), Timothy Otieno (Tusker).
Harambee Stars coach Francis Kimanzi will serve his final two-match ban meaning his assistant Zedekiah Otieno will be in charge of the team.
The suspended Kimanzi is, however, confident his players will cope up without him and has also promised to rest a few legs ahead of the semi-finals contest.
“We will definitely rest a few legs," Kimanzi told Goal. "I cannot exactly tell you the players who will drop to the bench but I am sure I will rotate the squad.
“I knew my players will not miss me as was the case against Sudan. I have a very good technical bench which stepped in very well and I know they will again do a good job against Zanzibar.”
Probable XI for Kenya: T. Odhiambo, Owino, Sakari, Onyango, Omurwa, Okal, Isuza, Masika, Miheso, Mudavadi, Otieno.
|Position
|Zanzibar squad
|Goalkeepers
|Suleiman Ali, Haruna Jabir, Mwinyi Haji, Abdalla Salum.
|Defenders
|Ali Hamad, Feisal Salum, Mudathir Yahya.
|Midfielders
|Mohammed Issa, Abdulaziz Makame, Abalkassim Suleiman, Issa Haidar, Abdulmalik Adam, Mohamed Othman, Awesu Ali, Omar Abubakar.
|Forwards
|Makame Khamis, Ali Abdulsamad, Hassa Nassor.
The Islanders are aware they have to defeat the defending champions by a three-goal margin to advance from the group stage.
Their fate is, however, not in their hands as their ‘good neighbours’ Tanzania must fall or draw against Sudan in another Group B match to be played on Saturday.
Probable XI for Zanzibar: Ali, Jabir, Haji, Salum, Hamad, Salum, Yahya, Issa, Makame, Suleiman, Haidar.
Match Preview
Harambee Stars defeated Zanzibar Heroes 3-2 in the penalty shootout after settling for a 2-2 draw in regular time to lift the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup in 2017. The latter will be seeking revenge on Saturday.
In the last five meetings between the two sides, Kenya have managed three wins, a draw, and a loss. The last time Zanzibar won against Kenya was in 2015 in the same competition.
Kenya are top of the group after 1-0 and 2-1 wins against Tanzania and Sudan respectively, while Zanzibar are bottom of the group after a 1-1 draw with Sudan and a 1-0 loss to Tanzania.
Stars Captain Joash Onyango is targeting this year's crown and wants to do the best to bring it home.
“We are the defending champions and every team is looking to play against us," Onyango explained to Goal. We are here to defend the title and our target is to return home with the trophy.”