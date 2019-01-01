Kenya vs Tanzania: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Just like any other derby, there is a lot at stake when the Harambee Stars take on the Taifa Stars in the return leg of Chan qualifiers

Sunday's match is the perfect chance for to get a favourable result which will see them qualify for the next round of the African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifiers.

Getting a barren draw at home might turn out to be a blessing in disguise for the visiting Taifa Stars because any win or a scoring draw will guarantee them a place in the next round.

come into the match as favourites owing to their recent dominance against the East African neighbours. No two ways, they have to win to get into the next round, or they will be dumped out.

Game Kenya vs Tanzania Date Sunday, August 4 Time 4:00pm (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game can be watched live on Azam TV.

Tanzania TV channel Online stream Azam TV Azam TV/ FKF facebook page

In the Tanzania the game will also be broadcast on Azam TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream Azam TV Azam TV

Squads & Team News

Position Kenya squad Goalkeepers James Saruni, John Oyemba Defenders Omurwa, Owino, Ochieng, Kibwage, Joash Onyango Midfielders Abuya, Isuza, Odhiambo (c), Muguna, Shambi, Masika, Osok, Hassan, Onyango, Miheso, Omotto Forwards Lokale, Ochieng, Mutamba, Kipkirui, Boniface Muchiri

The Harambee Stars have everyone available for selection and coach Sebastien Migne can choose who to start, but his main headache will be at the attacking front, where his strikers shot blanks in the first leg.

The call up of forward Boniface Muchiri is meant to boost the forward line with creativity.

Kenya starting XI: Oyemba, Ochieng, Kibwage, Onyango, Miheso, Odhiambo, Muguna, Masika, Isuza, Muchiri and Enosh Ochieng.

Position Tanzania squad Goalkeepers Metacha Mhata, Juma Kaseja Defenders Nyoni, Yondani, Michael, Godfrey, Maganga, Ngalema, Mob, Shamtei Midfielders Salum, Diluga, Makame, Aye, Salum, Yahya, Domayo, Abubakar, Abdallah, Nado, Mkude, Lyanga Forwards Bocco (c), Chilunda, Ajibu, Diluga, John, Masai

The Taifa Stars will have to do without the injured custodian Aishi Manula, David Mwantika and Ibrahim Ajibu.

Mohamed Yusuf, Haruna Shamtei and Oscar Masai were called up as replacements for the aforementioned trio but their chances of starting against Kenya are slim.

Tanzania starting XI: Kaseja, Nyoni, Yondani, Maganga, Makame, Domayo, Nado, Bocco, Chilunda, Masai and Ajibu.