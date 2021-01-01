Kenya vs Tanzania friendly venue moves from Kasarani Stadium

The build-up battle between the Harambee Stars and the Taifa Stars has been moved to Nyayo Stadium from Kasarani

The Football Kenya Federation has confirmed a last-minute change of the venue as host of the second friendly between Kenya and Tanzania.

The friendly was planned for Kasarani Stadium but according to a statement obtained by Goal signed by FKF media officer Ken Okaka, the match has now been shifted to Nyayo Stadium, which was the venue for the first build-up between the two East African rivals two days ago.

“This advisory serves to inform you as follows; the Kenya national team, Harambee Stars, is scheduled to play its third friendly of the year against Tanzania on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at the Nyayo Stadium starting at 3 pm,” read part of the statement.

“The change of venue has been necessitated by the unavailability of Kasarani Stadium which is currently undergoing refurbishment ahead of the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Egypt.

“Harambee Stars will hold their final session ahead of the match on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at 2 pm. Tanzania, meanwhile, will have a feel of the field of play on Wednesday, at 3 pm.”

Apart from Tanzania, Kenya under coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee also played another friendly at the venue, beating South Sudan 1-0 courtesy of a goal scored by AFC Leopards striker Elvis Rupia.

The second friendly saw Kenya beat their neighbours 2-1, with the goals coming from Rupia and Abdallah Hassan.

The FKF has also confirmed that the game will be broadcast live on StarTimes, who are the federation’s official broadcast partners, and further clarified that only 50 accredited journalists will be allowed to cover the game owing to Covid-19 restrictions.

“The match will be live on StarTimes BTV Channel and only 50 accredited journalists shall be allowed to cover the match,” the statement continued.

“Only five photographers will be allowed pitchside, and will be required to adhere to the laid down Covid-19 protocols, at all times while journalists will also be required to don media reflector jackets at all times.”

The Harambee Stars are scheduled to take on Egypt on March 25, before they travel to Lome to face Togo a week later and Kenya’s chances of reaching a second consecutive Afcon finals will depend on the match against the Pharaohs as a win will revive their slim hopes of making it.