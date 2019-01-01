Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania learn their new World Fifa Rankings

The two nations have experienced different movements following the recently released outcome by the world football governing body

have dropped by a place in the latest Fifa rankings according to the results released on October 24.

After the latest friendly loss to Mozambique, Harambee Stars dropped to position 108 from 107 which represents a drop of six ranking points.

Togo, Kenya's (Afcon) qualification opponents in Group G, have remained static at position 124 while are 49th worldwide. Comoros, the other member of the group, are in position 142.

Harambee Stars had previously played against The Cranes drawing 1-1 in September before the October 13 setback against the Os Mambas of Mozambique.

After qualifying for a fifth consecutive African Nations Championship (Chan) final, have risen in the rankings and are now occupying position 79 which represents a rise in one position from their previously held place.

Johnathan McKinstry's men remained the highest-ranked country in the Cecafa region.

, after beating Sudan in Omdurman to qualify for Chan after a decade-long wait, have risen to position 133 which represents a jump of two places.

Article continues below

Sudan and Rwanda are ranked at positions 128 and 129 respectively while South Sudan are ranked in position 162.

Djibouti, Somalia, Seychelles and Eritrea are the lowest-ranked nations occupying positions 185, 198, 200 and 206 respectively.

The top-ranked African nations are (20), (29), (35), (38) and (42).