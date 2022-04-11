Kenya’s Timbe scores as Buriram United defeat Nongbua Pitchaya to lift Thai League title

Kenya international Ayub Timbe clinched his first title with Buriram United after they beat Nongbua Pitchaya 3-0 in their 29th match of the Thai Premier League on Sunday.

The 29-year-old Harambee Stars winger only joined Buriram in December after leaving Vissel Kobe of Japan. Timbe did not start in the game and was introduced in the second half to score the third goal.

It was Supachok Sarachat, who put Buriram ahead in the away fixture at Pitchaya Stadium in the 30th minute, Theerathon Bunmathan then drilled home the second in the 69th minute before Timbe slotted home the third in the 82nd minute.

Thunder Castle went into the game knowing a win will secure them the title with a game to spare but they were forced to wait until the 30th minute when Sarachat latched onto a cross from Airfan Doloh to sneak it past Pitchaya goalkeeper Nattapong Khajohnmalee.

Buriram continued the hunt for the second goal in the second period and it arrived with 21 minutes left to the final whistle when Bunmathan found space inside Pitchaya’s danger zone and diverted a cross from Peeradon Chamratsamee to the back of the net.

Timbe was introduced into the game in the 77th minute by head coach Masatada Ishii as he replaced Thu Aung. The former Reading man needed only five minutes to find the back of the net after he finished off an excellent low pass from Sarachat.

In total, Timbe managed 12 appearances in the top-flight where he scored two goals and contributed with one assist. His other goal in the league came in the 4-1 victory against Chiangmai United at the 700th Anniversary of Chiang Mai Stadium in January.

Apart from turning out for Reading in the Championship, Timbe has also played in Belgium for Genk and Lierse and he also lined up for Beijing Renhe in China.

Article continues below

The win pushed Buriram to 62 points from 29 matches and their closest challengers BG Pathum have 57 points from 29 outings while third-placed Bangkok United have 46 points.

Buriram will wind up their season with an away game against Suphanburi at Suphanburi Municipality Stadium on May 7 but before that, they have a League Cup quarter-final clash against Ratchaburi FC at Mitr Phol Stadium on May 4.