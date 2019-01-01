Kenya and Tanzania to renew rivalry in the African Women's Cup of Nations qualifiers
Kenya and Tanzania are set to renew their rivalry once more when they meet in the 2020 African Women's Cup of Nations (Awcon) qualifiers.
Harambee Starlets and their Tanzanian counterparts are set to meet in the first round of qualifiers which are expected to be staged in April 2020.
The two rivals last met in the final of the Cecafa Women's Championship in Tanzania in November with David Ouma managing to guide Harambee Starlets to a 2-0 win which gave them their maiden title.
Meanwhile, Uganda have been paired with their neighbours Burundi as eight nations got a bye into the second round of qualifications.
Ethiopia and Djibouti will face off as Malawi and Eswatini battle to see which team progresses to the next phase of qualification.
Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, Mali, Ghana and South Africa are the nations which will start their respective campaigns in the second round of qualifications.
The first-round matches will be played in April 2020, with the first and second leg ties expected to be staged between April 6 and 14.
First-round fixtures:
Zambia vs Mozambique
Malawi vs Eswatini
Zimbabwe vs Mauritius
Namibia vs Botswana
Gabon vs Central Africa
Angola vs Congo
DR Congo vs Sao Tome and Principe
Tanzania vs Kenya
Burundi vs Uganda
Ethiopia vs Djibouti
Liberia vs Senegal
The Gambia vs Guinea Bissau
Togo vs Niger
Algeria vs Burkina Faso