Kenya, Samatta & Onyango dropped as Caf trim awards nominees list

The recent list revealed by the football governing body means the East African region will not have a contestant during the final round

The Harambee Starlets have been dropped from the list of nominees for the Women’s National Team of the Year award.

are the only country which have been dropped from the category leaving Zambia, , Cote d'Ivoire, and as the contestants for the trophy next year.

Harambee Starlets head coach David Ouma failed to make the cut as Alain Djeumfa of Cameroon, Bruce Mwape of Zambia, Cote d'Ivoire's Clementine Toure, Desiree Ellis of South Africa and Thomas Dennerby of Nigeria are shortlisted to battle for the gong early next year.

Meanwhile, captain Mbwana Samatta and Ugandan goalkeeper Denis Onyango have been dropped from the African Player of the Year award nomination list.

Caf has trimmed the list and now only 10 players will contest for the coveted African award.

Andre Onana of Cameroon and and his Moroccan club teammate Hakim Ziyech, Ismail Bennacer of and , and 's Kalidou Koulibaly and Egyptian and 's star Mohamed Salah have all made the cut.

Salah's club teammate Sadio Mane, Odion Ighalo of Nigeria and Shanghai Shenhua, 's captain and Gabon star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang together with Afcon-winning Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez as well as Youcef Belaili are the other contents for the Player of the Year award.

Meanwhile, Meddie Kagere and his former Simba SC striking partner Emmanuel Okwi have also been dropped from the newly-introduced inter-clubs Player of the Year list.

Full list of contestants:

Player of the Year: André Onana (Cameroon & Ajax), Hakim Ziyech ( & Ajax), Ismail Bennacer (Algeria & AC Milan), Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal & Napoli), Mohamed Salah ( & Liverpool), Odion Ighalo (Nigeria & Shanghai Shenhua), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon & Arsenal), Riyad Mahrez (Algeria & ), Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool), Youcef Belaili (Algeria & Ahli Jeddah).

Women’s Player of the Year: Ajara Nchout (Cameroon & Valerenga): Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & ), Gabrielle Onguene (Cameroon & ), Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi & Jiangsu Suning), Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa & Beijing Phoenix FC).

Interclubs Player of the Year: Anice Badri ( & Esperance), Kodjo Fo Doh Laba (Togo & RS Berkane / Al Ain), Taha Yassine Khenissi (Tunisia & Esperance), Tarek Hamed ( & ), Youcef Belaïli (Algeria & Esperance/Ahli Jeddah).

Youth Player of the Year: Achraf Hakimi (Morocco & ), Krépin Diatta (Senegal & ), Moussa Djenepo (Mali & ), Samuel Chukwueze (Nigeria & ), Victor Osimhen (Nigeria & ).

Men’s Coach of the Year: Aliou Cisse (Senegal - Senegal), Christian Gross ( - Zamalek), Djamel Belmadi (Algeria - Algeria), Moïne Chaâbani (Tunisia - Esperance), Nicolas Dupuis ( - Madagascar).

Women’s Coach of the Year: Alain Djeumfa (Cameroon), Bruce Mwape (Zambia), Clementine Toure (Côte d'Ivoire), Desiree Ellis (South Africa), Thomas Dennerby (Nigeria).

Men’s National Team of the Year: Algeria, Madagascar, Nigeria, Senegal, Tunisia.

Women’s National Team of the Year: Cameroon, Côte d'Ivoire, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia.

The award winners for each category will be announced on January 7, 2020, in Hurghada, Egypt.