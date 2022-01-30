Kenya international centre-back Joash Onyango's contract situation at Simba SC is at a standstill owing to his salary demands.

The experienced former Gor Mahia player has been a rock for Wekundu wa Msimbazi after joining them last season on a two-year deal from the Kenyan heavyweights.

With his deal with the reigning Tanzania Mainland League champions ending at the end of the ongoing campaign, the 28-year-old has made clear his demands to remain at the club.

What does Onyango want?

According to Mwanaspoti, the Harambee Stars defender has demanded his salary to be doubled. He currently earns about Ksh. 295,000 a month, but in his new deal, the centre-back has asked for Ksh. 565,000.

On top of that, he has demanded Ksh. 3,000,000 as a sign-on fee to extend his stay at the club for two more years.

Other players who are negotiating with the club for contract extension are Tanzania international Aishi Manula, Rally Bwalya, Hassan Dilunga, Meddie Kagere, Chris Mugalu, Yassin Mzamiru, Jonas Mkude, Pascal Wawa and Bernard Morrison.

What is Simba management saying?

Club's CEO Barbara Gonzalez has assured fans and supporters that the management is working hard alongside the technical bench to extend the contracts of the players they will need beyond this season.

"I am assuring Simba fans everything is on the pipeline and they should remain calm," Gonzalez said.

"We have planned ourselves accordingly and we have enough money to retain all our best players.

"Simba have many quality players for long-term targets and we are not ready to let them leave. Before the season ends, we will sort out contractual issues in the team."

The Msimbazi-based charges have not been at their best this season. They are trailing their bitter rivals Yanga SC by 10 points. The latter have won 11 games from the 13 they have played, and secured two draws, scoring 23 goals and conceding four.

The defending champions, who are on 25 points, have managed seven wins from 13 games as well, four draws and two losses. Their attacking department has been struggling; they have scored 14 goals and conceded six.