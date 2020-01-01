Kenya and Tanzania should meet in neutral ground to determine better team - Manara

The last time the senior teams met was at Afcon 2019 in Egypt, where the Harambee Stars won 3-2

Simba SC communications officer Haji Manara believes the Football Federation (FKF) and the Football Federation (TFF) should organise a friendly match between the two countries on neutral ground to determine the better team.

The last time the senior teams met was at the 2019 African Cup of Nations held in where the Harambee Stars managed to claim a 3-2 win in their Group D match.

The two nations were paired once again in the preliminary round of the African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifiers and after a goalless draw in the two legs both home and away, the Taifa Stars advanced after a penalty shootout win.

The latest meeting was in the 2019 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup, where once again Kenya defeated their neighbours 2-1 to finish third

On Friday, October 9, Kenya defeated Zambia 2-1 in an international friendly match played at Nyayo Stadium while their neighbours lost by a solitary goal to Burundi on Sunday.

"I am concerned with the way my brothers from Kenya have celebrated our loss [to Burundi]," Manara posted on his official Facebook page.

"I am requesting [FKF] and TFF to arrange a [friendly] match on neutral ground, maybe in Kampala [ ] for us to know who is the best between [Taifa] Stars and Harambee [Stars]."

The vocal official has also lauded the performance by Joash Onyango in the win against the Chipolopolo.

"I am crazy about football and [on Friday] I was watching the match between Kenya and Zambia," Manara added.

"I focused on the good game Onyango displayed at the back and asked myself where those who were mocking him claiming he was old went. The jibes have died a usual death!.

"I was also happy to see creative player Francis Kahata getting a chance to play."

Meanwhile, Tanzania coach Etienne Ndayiragije has blamed missed chances for the team’s defeat against the Swallows.

The Swallows put up a brave fight in front of the home fans and were eventually rewarded with a late goal when burly striker Saidi Ntibazonkiza found space outside the 18-yard area and unleashed a fierce shot which goalkeeper David Mapigano could not keep out.

"We had a big problem to score goals, we wanted to force and score goals which is not acceptable because our shooting was not accurate and if I look at the game, in the first half we dominated them very well but shot on target we had one, which was very worrying," Ndayiragije told reporters after the game.

"But I am very confident with the way the team played, we pushed them very hard and it shows the work has been done, we have been doing a lot with the team and I know going forward, the mistakes will be rectified and we will be good to go."