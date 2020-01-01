Kenya absent on Caf Confederation Cup list, KCCA FC to represent Uganda

Somalia, South Sudan and Rwanda will also have a representative in the annual competition

might not have a representative in the 2020/21 Caf Confederation Cup after missing out on the provisional list.

Caf had asked its member associations to explain how they intended to finish the season.

While the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) cancelled the Kenyan ( ) season and forwarded 's name for the Caf - a move that has been protested by league administrators - there was no name presented for the second-tier competition.

Kenya has always produced a participant for the Confederation Cup through the FKF , which was entering the quarter-final phase before it was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We want to know the final date from Caf and then we will continue with the Shield Cup because we can play on Saturday and Sunday," FKF president Nick Mwendwa told Goal.

"We need two weekends to play Shield Cup and if Covid-19 stops us then we will not enter a team in the Caf Confederation Cup."

will be represented by 2018/19 Ugandan Premier League champions KCCA FC, who finished as runners-up after the league was annulled by the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa).

Another East African side, Rayon Sports, will represent Rwanda in Africa's second-tier club competition.

South Sudan will be represented by Al-Rabita but the country did not field any team in the Champions League. Horseed of Somalia will also take part in the competition.

Just like in the Caf Champions League, Ethiopia opted against fielding any team in the competition after declaring the 2019/20 season null and void.

For , the league resumed on June 13, however, the quarter-finals of the will be played on June 30 and July 1.

On the last Tuesday of the month, the first match will be between fourth-placed Namungo and Alliance. The game will be played at Uwanja wa Majaliwa in Lindi.

The second match of the day will be between Young Africans and Kagera Sugar. Timu ya Wananchi will be aiming at avenging the 3-0 loss suffered in the first round of the Tanzania Mainland League.

The two top tier sides will play at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

On Wednesday, July 1, minnows Sahare All-Stars will be at Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga against Ndanda FC. The latter come into the match as favourites owing to their undoubted quality in the squad as compared to the second-tier side.

The biggest match, arguably, will be played on the same day at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam and will be between Azam FC, who are the defending champions, and league leaders Simba SC.

This is the fifth time the two teams will be meeting in the 2019/20 season - interestingly, the Chamazi based side have not defeated Wekundu wa Msimbazi in the earlier encounters.

The last time the two teams met was in the league when the 20-time league champions won the match 3-2.