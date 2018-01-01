Kenneth Omeruo revels in Leganes’ unbeaten run

The Nigeria international helped Mauricio Pellegrino’s men to keep a clean sheet and claim a point against the Sky Blues at Abanca-Balaidos

Kenneth Omeruo has expressed his delight after Leganes extended their unbeaten run with a 0-0 draw against Celta Vigo in Friday’s La Liga game.

The Chelsea loanee played the entire duration to help the Cucumber Growers claim a valuable point away from home to stretch the run to eight games.

The draw saw Mauricio Pellegrino’s men maintain their 16th spot in the log with 18 points from 16 games.

And the 25-year-old defender has taken to the social media to show his excitement on the impressive run.

“Good to take one point from a difficult game, eight games unbeaten. The team fought till the end,” Omeruo posted on Instagram.

Omeruo has made nine league appearances since arriving at Estadio Municipal de Butarque in the summer and will hope to get another chance to continue against Sevilla on December 23.