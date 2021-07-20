Kenneth Muguna: Gor Mahia midfielder set for Azam FC transfer, confirms he will leave

The former K’Ogalo captain has revealed his exit from the reigning champions ahead of his move to the Tanzanian league

Midfielder Kenneth Muguna has confirmed his exit from Gor Mahia while Goal understands he should move to Azam FC.

The 23-year-old Harambee Star has taken to his social media pages to thank the club for giving him the opportunity to turn out for them and confirmed he had refused to renew his contract with the club.

“When I arrived at this great club I was just a young man with dreams of representing the biggest club in the country, I didn't expect things to go as well as they did but you made it a lot easier for me and not to forget the high level of players with so much quality who were always there to support and make me feel comfortable,” Muguna wrote.

“Looking at what I have achieved at the club is so satisfying, I was lucky enough to play under great coaches and great management as well a bunch of good players.

“Thanks to the chairman [Ambrose Rachier] and the whole management for their effort in renewing my contract though I felt like I needed a new challenge.

“Thanks for the years we spent together and I hope that we enjoy the remaining matches.”

Muguna, who joined K’Ogalo from Western Stima, has already held talks with the ‘Ice-cream Makers’ in the Tanzanian league and Goal understands his move to the club is now imminent.

A source behind the move confirmed to Goal on Tuesday: “[Muguna] has agreed on everything with Azam and what remains for him is to sign the contract.

“At first, he was supposed to move to Yanga but Azam came with a good offer and they even offered to pay his fine by Caf, and it is the reason he accepted to join them.”

Azam have already signed two players, Charles Zulu and Rodgers Kola, as they hope to boost the squad for duties - including continental ones - that lie ahead next season.

Should he finally complete the move, Muguna will join his fellow Kenyan internationals plying their trade in the Tanzanian top flight. Farouk Shikhalo is at Yanga SC while Joash Onyango is at Simba SC.

