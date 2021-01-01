Kenneth Muguna: Exclusive insight on Gor Mahia midfielder's link to Tanzania's Azam

Since he was demoted as the K'Ogalo captain, rumours have swirled around the midfielder's future destination

Amid reports linking Kenneth Muguna with Tanzania Mainland Premier League side Azam FC, the Gor Mahia midfielder is set to make his next move known after his current contract ends.

Since Muguna was dropped as captain for the local giants, speculation rose regarding his future at the club. A source close to the player revealed there are numerous offers on his table.

"His good form was expected to welcome offers of which a number have already arrived. But Muguna does not feel like talking about a possible destination now," the source told Goal. "Time will come and the next move will be known."



The Kenyan Premier League winner recently stated his desire to see his contract with K'Ogalo through before he makes the next move.

"'I know I have six months in my current contract remaining. I want to enjoy my stay at Gor Mahia now but thereafter I will see what happens," Muguna said in an interview with reporters.

Muguna has been an impressive figure at Gor Mahia and among key players that have helped them dominate the local scene. His form was also evident during the Africa Cup of Nations when Harambee Stars played against Egypt - and drew 1-1 in Nairobi - although an injury saw him miss the tie against Togo, Kenya won 2-1 in Lome in March.

Urging on Muguna, Charles Okwemba said the midfielder must be strong in order to maintain consistency amid demotion as captain and also explained how his removal could affect the team generally.

"Muguna will have to be mentally strong to ensure he remains consistent and effective for the team. It is all about productivity; so it might lower his performance or otherwise, depending on the way he reacts to it," Okwemba said in an interview with Goal.



"Definitely, we have some officials who have a soft spot for the player and might be protesting silently," Okwemba continued.

"We also have fans; every player has his fans and the numbers depend on what he does for the team. We all know what Muguna has achieved with Gor Mahia and he has his followers.

"They might not support the team fully because they feel their favourite player has not been handled well."

Apart from Azam, Yanga SC and Daring Club Motema Pembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo are the other teams that have been linked with the Harambee Star.