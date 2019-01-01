Mwaisabula blames Yanga SC for their current striking problem

The veteran tactician believes the former league champions made a mistake by selling their top scorer from last season

Former Yanga SC coach Kennedy Mwaisabula believes it will not be easy for the team to fill the void left by striker Heritier Makambo.

The 25-year old Congolese forward ditched the Tanzanian side for Horoya AC of Guinea a few weeks ago. Makambo was the main man for Yanga SC last season and his 17 goals helped the team to a second-place finish.

Despite bringing on board the likes of Juma Balinya, David Molinga, Sadney Khoetage, and Patrick Sibomana, Mwaisabula still feels the void has not been filled.

"Letting Makambo leave was not a good idea because he was their top scorer lasts season," Mwaisabula is quoted by Mwananchi .

He [Makambo] was lethal and knew how to get past defenders and score goals from any angle. Yanga will struggle to replace him, they will not find an immediate solution."

The tactician insists the new attackers will need time to adapt and find the right chemistry.

“The signed players will not provide the much-needed goals immediately. They have to get used to each other and build an understanding and it will definitely take time,” he concluded.

Article continues below

Yanga struggled to score against Ruvu Shooting and were eventually defeated by a solitary goal in their league opener last week.