Kelvin Yondani: Polisi Tanzania seal services of former Yanga SC defender

The administrative side are keen on strengthening their rearguard to stand a chance of finishing in the top five

Polisi have sealed the services of veteran defender Kelvin Yondani.

The 36-year-old has been a free agent since being released by Yanga SC early in the season. He has now joined the administrative side on a one-year deal hoping to bring experience in the defensive department.

Club's Communications Officer Frank Lukwaro believes the centre-back will have a positive influence on Polisi.

More teams

"We are happy to finally have Yondani in our squad and his defensive skills will play a vital role in strengthening our backline for the upcoming matches in the league," he said after sealing the deal.

Yondani might make his debut for his new team on Thursday in the league assignment against Azam FC at the Ushirika Stadium in Moshi.

On August 7, Timu ya Wananchi parted ways with Yondani alongside Juma Abdul.

The Jangwani Street-based side confirmed through a statement they had failed to agree on a new contract with the players.

"The management of [Yanga SC] has announced the exit of their star players Kelvin Yondani and Juma Abdul after failure to reach an agreement regarding their contracts," the 27-time league champions confirmed.

The move ended Yondani's stay at the club he joined in 2012 from bitter rivals Simba SC. He helped Wananchi to win four Tanzania Mainland League titles.

Meanwhile, Lukwaro has insisted defender Iddy Mobby is still contracted to Polisi Tanzania and has not left. The player has been linked with a move to reigning champions Simba SC or their bitter rivals Young Africans.

"All those are just rumours since, until now, Mobby is still our player. We have a contract with him and so far we have not received any offers for him.

Article continues below

"If any club will come with an interest to sign him, then we will sit down and do business but right now, Mobby is in the camp with his colleagues preparing for our next match."

Polis Tanzania are currently placed in the sixth position on the Tanzania Mainland League table with 23 points from the 17 matches played.

They are aiming at finishing the 2020/21 campaign in the top five and apart from Yondani, they are apparently keen on adding three more players to the team.