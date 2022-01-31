Kelian Nsona: Hertha Berlin sign forward from Caen

Hertha Berlin have confirmed the signing of Kelian Nsona from French second division side Caen.

Born in Ivry-sur-Seine, France, the 19-year-old began his professional career with the Vikings – getting promoted to the senior team after an impressive spell with the youth team.

However, he will now be playing in the German elite division having penned a four-year contract that will keep him at the Olympiastadion until 2026.

According to managing director Fredi Bobic, the France youth international was snapped up because of the qualities he boasts of.

"Kelian Nsona is a young player who has great development potential. With his 1.89 meters, he has grown tall and brings an enormous speed in addition to his technique,” Bobic told Hertha Berlin website.

“He fits very well into our requirement profile for the outside position, which he can occupy on both the right and left side."

Despite representing France at U17 and U18 levels, Nsona is eligible to represent DR Congo and Cameroon at the international level.

He is delighted with his move from Stade Michel d'Ornano and explained his choice of joining the two-time German kings.

“I'm happy to be here! After deciding on a new sporting challenge, I, together with my agents and my family, explored the clubs that showed interest,” the teenager said.

“Together, the decision fell on Hertha BSC, because the club clearly showed us that they want me here. In addition, the entire project convinced me immediately when I dealt more intensively with the association.

“After that, it was clear to me that I wanted to come to Berlin! This is a big club that impressed me a lot. I feel like the change is the next step in my career.”

Nsona also talked about his most preferred position despite being able to play on both wings.

“Both outside lanes are good for me, I feel a little more comfortable on the left side,” he added.

“If I had to describe myself and my game, I would say: I am an attacker who looks for and finds gaps. I would describe my dribbling skills and speed as my best qualities on the field.”

His move sees him become the third African in Tayfun Korkut's squad after Ishak Belfodil (Algeria), and Kevin-Prince Boateng (Ghana).