Keita helps set new record for Liverpool after scoring against Bournemouth

The Guinea international ended an eight month goal drought with his strike against the Cherries, setting a record in the process

Naby Keita set a record when he scored against Bournemouth in Saturday’s game.

The Guinea international, who has struggled with injuries this season, was afforded his first league start and delivered a spectacular performance.

After Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had opened the scoring for Jurgen Klopp’s men, the 24-year-old midfielder then doubled the lead moments before the half time break after he was set up with a brilliant backheel by Mohamed Salah.

With his effort, he became the 16th outfield Liverpool player to score in the Premier League; only in 2015-16 have they had more different scorers in a single league campaign [17].

Keita has made nine appearances across all competitions this season and will hope to continue his impressive form when Liverpool take on Red Bull Salzburg in Tuesday’s game.