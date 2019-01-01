Keita Balde set for Inter Milan return against SPAL

The 24-year-old has not featured for Luciano Spalletti’s men this year after a thigh injury kept him out of action

Keita Balde is set to return for Milan when they meet with in Sunday’s Italian game.

The international last featured for the Black and Blues in their win over in December 29 after suffering a thigh injury.

The winger who arrived at the San Siro Stadium outfit on loan from French side last summer has scored four goals and provided three assists this season.

And ahead of their tie with Leonardo Semplici’s side the former star has heralded his readiness for the encounter.

“Ready for Sunday,” Balde posted on Instagram.

The return of the winger will be a boost for Luciano Spalletti’s men who are winless in their last three games, and are still without main striker and former captain Mauro Icardi.

Inter Milan are fourth in the Serie A log with 47 points from 26 games.