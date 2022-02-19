Kei Kamara: CF Montreal sign Sierra Leone star formerly of Minnesota United FC

CF Montreal have reached an agreement to sign forward Kei Kamara, whose last match in the Major League Soccer was for Minnesota United FC.

The 37-year-old Sierra Leone star has arrived to strengthen the team’s forward line after losing young forward Ivy Brisma through injury and he will stay at the club through the 2022 season with an option year in 2023.

“CF Montreal announced Friday the signing of forward Kei Kamara who agreed to a one-year contract through 2022 with an option year in 2023,” Montreal confirmed the new signing on their official club website.

Montreal Sporting Director Olivier Renard has explained why they went for the services of Kamara by stating: “In the absence of numerous attacking options through either injury or illness, namely that of young forward Ivy [Brisma], who had a strong preseason training camp, we had to take measures to strengthen the roster.

“Kei is a highly experienced player in MLS whose offensive abilities will help us both on the pitch and in the locker room with our young group of players. We’re happy to welcome him to the club.”

Born and raised in Kenema, Sierra Leone's second-largest city, Kamara began his career playing for Kallon FC from 2001-2003. At age 16, Kamara and his family migrated to the United States through a refugee program, initially moving to Maryland, before settling with relatives in Hawthorne, California, near Los Angeles.

Kamara has played a total of 359 regular season matches, earning 299 starts and accruing 27,117 minutes of game time. In that period, he scored 130 goals and collected 47 assists.

As the fifth-best goalscorer in MLS history, Kamara is one of 10 players in the top-flight to have found the back of the net over 100 times. His first stint in MLS started at Columbus Crew in the 2006 season and then he moved to Sporting Kansas City in 2009.

His impressive display at Kansas saw Premier League outfit Norwich City eye his services during the 2013 transfer window and following an unsuccessful trial at Stoke City earlier in the off-season, he signed a loan deal with the Canaries on January 30, 2013, for the remainder of the 2012-13 season.

He then left Norwich to sign for Middlesbrough in the EFL Championship on a two-year contract and later returned to Columbus. Other clubs he has featured for in MLS include New England Revolution in the 2016 season, Vancouver Whitecaps FC in the 2017 season, Colorado Rapids in 2018, and Minnesota United in the 2020 season.

His last stint outside MLS was in Finland where he signed with HIFK Fotboll through the end of the 2021 season, with an option for the 2022 season.

On the international scene, Kamara has managed 38 appearances for the Leone Stars and scored seven goals. He was part of the Sierra Leone squad that took part in the recently concluded 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations held in Cameroon.

He featured in all the three group stage matches as the Leone Stars kicked off their campaign in Group E with a 0-0 draw against Algeria, forced a 2-2 draw against Ivory Coast before suffering a 1-0 defeat against Equatorial Guinea.

However, he was in the spotlight during the team’s defeat against Equatorial Guinea as he missed a penalty that could have secured the team a place in the Round of 16 had the game ended in a draw.

The Leone Stars’ penalty was awarded in the 85th minute but Kamara failed to score after his weak effort was stopped by goalkeeper Jesus Owono. The incident irked fans back in his home country who attempted to burn his home.

At Montreal, Kamara will play alongside former Kenya international Victor Wanyama, who joined the team in the 2020 season from Tottenham Hotspur and has so far managed 48 appearances and scored four goals.

Kamara will likely make his debut for Montreal when they travel to face Orlando City in an MLS fixture at Exploria Stadium on Sunday, February 27.