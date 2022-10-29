'Keep it up' - Neymar sends defiant message of support to Antony amid Man Utd showboating furore

Neymar has extended his support to compatriot Antony at Man Utd, who stoked a controversy by showboating against Sheriff in the Europa League..

Neymar supports Antony

Urges him not to 'change'

Showboated against Sheriff

WHAT HAPPENED? Amid controversy surrounding Antony's showboating against Sheriff in the Europa League, his Brazil teammate Neymar showed support to the winger as he took to Instagram to write: "Keep it up, don’t change anything! Go for it boy! Boldness and joy."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While the Manchester United star drew criticism from Paul Scholes and Robbie Savage, his teammate Fred spoke in his support. His manager Erik ten Hag also addressed the issue after the match, admitting he wasn't a fan of skill moves that weren't 'functional'.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Antony will be in action for Manchester United against West Ham on Sunday.