Kedah announce friendly matches, including one against Thai champions

Kedah will play friendly matches against two Malaysian sides, three Thai clubs and one Singaporean team before kicking off the 2019 season.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Kedah have announced six pre-season friendlies, ahead of the 2019 season. Editors' Picks Van Dijk lauds 'scary' Liverpool trio of Salah, Firmino and Mane

Their first two encounters will be against Kelantan (January 9) at the UUM Stadium, and Perak (January 13) at the Darul Aman Stadium.

Their remaining encounters will all be against foreign clubs from the Southeast Asian region.

On Jan 19 they will take on 2018 Thai League 1 champions Buriram United at the Krabi Central Stadium, before facing lower league Thai sides Krabi FC on January 21 and Surat Thani F.C on January 23 in Krabi.

The Red Eagles will then head home to play in their final match in the series on January 26, against Singaporean head coach Aidil Sharin Sahak's former club; Home United at Darul Aman.

In the 2018 season, Aidil took the Protectors to a second-place finish in the Singapore Premier League, the Singapore Cup semis, and the AFC Cup inter-zonal semi-finals, before joining Kedah ahead of the 2019 season.

