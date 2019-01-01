Kean needs time to adapt like Fabinho did, says Everton boss Silva

The Toffees manager has no concerns over his young striker, suggesting that other players have required a bedding-in period

Moise Kean's stuttering start to life at can be compared to how regular Fabinho began his career at Anfield, says Marco Silva.

Kean was signed by from giants for a reported fee of £27.4million (€30m) in the close season.

However, the teenager is yet to score a goal for the club, having made 11 appearances across all competitions so far, though only four of those have been starts.

He was left out of Everton's squad for the 2-1 win over earlier in November as punishment for missing the start of a team meeting, with coach Roberto Mancini - who has dropped Kean for a similar lack of discipline in the past - subsequently advising the former Juve youngster to "find a club that lets him always play."

But Silva has confirmed Kean - who scored twice in Italy Under-21s' win over Armenia in midweek - will be in Everton's squad for Saturday's encounter with , and has compared his first few months at Goodison Park to the struggles endured by Fabinho, who had to wait until late October to start a match for the Toffees' city rivals Liverpool last season.

"He wants to play more. Like all of the players we have," Silva told a news conference.

"We have to look for him and all the games we have played, and he has played. He has some starts in the Premier League, some in the EFL Cup, you are not talking about a player who didn't play at all.

"You have many examples of players with more experience than him coming to the Premier League and [at first] they didn't play.

"I think you have an example not really far, Fabinho, a player more experienced, a big amount of money, first six months, he didn't play. Most of the games he was in the stands.

"He's not the only example, I can give more, but the most important thing for Moise is to keep teaching him, for him to adapt as fast as he can.

"Moise has all the support here. He has all the support from me, his team-mates. What is the most important thing is what I speak to him directly."