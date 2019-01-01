KCCA v Azam FC: Kick off, TV channel, squad news & preview

Azam will be seeking to retain the title when they face Ugandan champions KCCA in the final set for Stade de Kigali on Sunday

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA) will face Azam for the second time in the Cecafa tournament in Rwanda on Sunday.

Azam FC and KCCA FC were both placed in Group B before they battled their ways into the finals. KCCA FC, who beat Azam FC 1-0 in the group stage, proceeded to the last eight by topping the standings with Azam FC finishing second.

The final match between Azam FC and KCCA FC will be staged at Stade de Kigali at 17:00 after the third-placed match between Green Eagles FC and AS Maniema Union which will be staged at 14:00.

Game KCCA vs Azam FC Date Sunday, July 21 Time 5.00pm Kenyan Time

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In , and , the game will be shown live on Azam TV.

DSTV channel Free-to-air channel NONE Azam TV

Squads & Team News

Position Missing players (KCCA) None N/A None N/A

KCCA coach Mike Mutebi believes his side is closing in on winning the Cecafa Cup and will start as favourites against Azam.

The Ugandan champions cruised into the final of the competition after picking up a hard-fought 4-3 win against Green Eagles of Zambia and have no injury worries going into the final.

“My target when we landed in Rwanda was to win the Cecafa trophy and by reaching the final, we are on course,” Mutebi told Goal after their match against Green Eagles.

“We have been making improvements in every game we play and it will be important for us to stay focused and finish the job on Sunday. We are determined to see off the job because that is why we are here; it was my target from the day I left Uganda with my team.

“We are using this tournament to gauge our preparedness ahead of the Caf and for me, it has given us a good taste of what players we have in the squad.

“I have six young players promoted from the academy and getting such a chance for them to show their abilities is good. Also with the Uganda league yet to start, this tournament came at a very good time for my side.”

Position Missing players (Azam FC) None N/A None N/A None N/A

Azam coach Etienne Ndayiragije has urged his players to start banging in goals if they are to stand a chance against a ‘highly charged’ KCCA side.

“My players have done a great job to be in the final, but the task at hand right now is even tougher. We must devise a way of getting goals early if we are to edge KCCA,” Ndayiragije told reporters in Rwanda.

Azam reached their third successive Cecafa final after edging DR Congo side AS Maniema Union 5-4 on penalties after a barren goalless draw on Friday.

Match Preview

It will be a battle of the giants as Azam FC will be aiming to retain the Kagame Cup title after winning it last year where they edged Tanzanian giants SC Simba 2-1 in the final.

Should the Bakhresa Group-sponsored side win the 2019 edition, it will be their third title following the 2015 and 2018 Cecafa Kagame Cup honours.

Article continues below

For KCCA FC, they will be seeking to break a 40-year title jinx after reaching the Cup final in 1978. The last time KCCA FC played the Cecafa finals they defeated Tanzanian side Simba SC 3-2 on penalties after a goalless draw in extra-time.

In 1979, they were runner-ups to Kenya’s Abaluhya (now AFC ) following a 1-0 defeat in the final.

The champion of the 2019 Cecafa Kagame Cup tournament, which is supported by President Paul Kagame, will go home with $30,000 (Rwf.27 million) in prize money, the second will get $20,000 (Rwf.18 million) while the third will walk away with $10,000 (Rwf.9 million).