KCCA FC and Uganda forward Okello named 2019 Most Valuable Player

The striker was part of the club which won three titles and was key as the Cranes sailed through to the 2020 Chan finals in Cameroon in the year

Kampala Capital City Authority FC forward Allan Okello has been named the Most Valuable Player of the Year 2019 in a ceremony held on Friday.

The youngster bagged the award after seeing off stiff competition from his club teammate Mustafa Kizza and Bright Anukani of Proline FC.

Okello won the StarTimes title last season with KCCA and crowned the glory with Fufa Super Cup and Cecafa Kagame Cup titles in Rwanda.

Okello was a pivotal player for the Cranes team which qualified for the African Nations Championship (Chan) finals in 2020.

Former Proline FC head coach Shafiq Bisaso was named the Male Coach of the Year, beating Police FC's Abdalla Mubiru and Hillary Mutebi of KCCA to the coveted award.

Bisaso, who left Proline FC earlier this season, had guided them back to the Premier League and won the Cup which gave them a ticket to participate in the Caf Confederation Cup. The participation in the continental tournament was Proline's first-ever in history.

The Female Footballer of the Year 2019 award was won by Juliet Nalukenge of Kawempe Muslim as she saw off competition from Fauzia Najjemba of Kampala Queens and Hasifa Nassuna of Lady Cardinals.

Nalukenge had a brilliant year as she helped Kawempe Muslim win the East Africa Secondary Schools’ Championship as well as guiding Uganda, as captain, to win the Cosafa U17 tournament where she also emerged as the top scorer with 18 goals.

In the Cecafa Women Challenge Cup, she scored five goals which means her total tally for the year stands at 53 goals for both the country and club.

The Female Coach of the Year was won by Ayub Khalifa of Kawempe Muslim.

The Team Squad award was won by the Cranes 1978 team which reached and lost the Afcon final to the host .

Okello and Nalukenge were also named in the best male and female teams of the year.

Male Best XI of 2019: Joel Mutakubwa, Paul Willa, Mustafa Kizza, John Revita, Halid Lwaliwa, Allan Kayiwa, Allan Okello, Shafik Kagimu, Vianne Sekajugo, Mutyaba Mike & Bright Anukani.

Female XI of 2019: Daisy Nakaziro, Florence Naziz, Shadia Nankya, Marion Amangat, Viola Namuddu, Riticia Nabbosa, Phiona Nabumba, Fauzia Najemba, Moureeen Kinavudori, Juliet Nalukenge & Hasifah Nassuna.

Other winners include:

Fufa Fans of the Year – Acholi Province

Fufa Member Association's Award – Uganda Beach Soccer Association

Fufa fans favourite Uganda Foreign Player – Abdu Lumala

Fufa upcoming talent – Gavin Kizito

Fufa Fair Play Award – URA FC

Fufa Beach Soccer Player – Ochero Sulaiman

President’s Award – the late Magid Musisi