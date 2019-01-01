KCCA FC 1-0 Wakiso Giants: Okello strikes to hand champions a flying start in UPL

The Ugandan champions were made to sweat before snatching a slim win in their opening match of the 2019/20 season

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) got off to a winning start in the 2019/20 Ugandan (UPL) season after a 1-0 win against promoted side Wakiso Giants on Saturday.

The defending champions grabbed the all-important goal in the 15th minute when Allan Okello brushed the ball into the back of the net after a well-delivered cross from Mustafa Kizza.

Wakiso’s Namwanja then got booked for a foul on Okello at the half-hour mark. Okello almost doubled KCCA’s lead with a weak effort in the 39th minute but Ibrahim Kiyemba cleared his lines.

In the second stanza, defender Musa Ramathan was cautioned seven minutes after the restart for a foul on Viane Sekajugo.

Kato Samuel almost opened his account for the club but his header went inches over the bar from a well-weighted ball from Kizza.

KCCA will play Busoga United FC next at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru in matchday two on Tuesday.

In another top match, Vipers Sports Club recovered from a goal down to overcome a resilient 10 man Bright Stars 3-1.

At Mandela National Stadium, Revenue Authority (URA FC) convincingly beat Maroons 3-0 with Saidi Kyeyune, an own goal (by Ronald Orombi) and new signing Ivan “Kojja” Ntege all on target.

BUL pipped visiting Express 1-0 courtesy of Deogracious Ojok’s strike.

Meanwhile, the game between Onduparaka and Police at Prisons’ Stadium in Luzira did not take place because the latter side failed to show up.