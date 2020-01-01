Kazimoto: JKT Tanzania midfielder accepts apology from Yanga SC’s Moro

The former Simba SC striker says he has already forgiven the Ghanaian player for the tackle which resulted in two red cards

JKT star Mwinyi Kazimoto has accepted an apology from Young Africans (Yanga SC) player Lamine Moro after both players were sent off in a Mainland match on Wednesday.

Moro was at fault after he kicked the JKT captain in a retaliatory act, which forced the match referee to send both players to early showers in the match which ended 1-1 at Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma.

Immediately after the match, Yanga issued a statement confirming they had disciplined Moro for the unsporting act and went further to state they had fined him Tsh1, 000, 000.

“We are very saddened by the unsporting conduct from our defender [Moro] which happened during our matches against JKT Tanzania on Wednesday,” the club stated in a statement signed by secretary-general Patrick Wakili and obtained by Goal.

“Despite the player apologising to the club, we have taken the decision to cut from his salary Tsh1, 000, 000 as a punishment for the bad decision he took to tackle the player.

“We would also like to apologise on behalf of Moro to JKT Tanzania, the player [Mwinyi Kazimoto] and also our fans, and state clearly here in Yanga we don’t condone such behaviours.”

Kazimoto has now confirmed that the Yanga reached out to him after the match to apologise.

“It is true he [Moro] called me and talked about the issue. On my part, it is over and I am concentrating on the upcoming league matches. Such things happen in football,” the former Simba midfielder is quoted by Daily News.

The Ghanaian defender admitted after the match he overreacted, leading him to commit the unacceptable offence.

“Today [Wednesday], I did something which was very bad. I overreacted. I want to apologise and I am very sorry for what I have done,” Moro is quoted by Daily News.

“I have never done this kind of thing before but the adrenaline ran very high that is why I did it. “I apologise to him [Kazimoto] and to all Tanzanians. It will never happen again and I am very sorry.

Meanwhile, Yanga coach Luc Eymael also hit out at Moro for the incident and confirmed they had apologised to Kazimoto.

“My player [Moro] overreacted to commit a reckless tackle and he has apologised to the club and we have also apologised to Kazimoto,” Eymael told Goal after the match.

The draw means Yanga will remain third with 55 points as they attempt to catch up with the second-placed Azam FC, while the hard-fought result will see JKT reach 43 points, two fewer than sixth-placed Polisi Tanzania.