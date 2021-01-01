Kaze: Yanga SC would have beaten Simba SC under my reign

The Burundian tactician feels he had studied their Msimbazi rivals well and was in a position to beat them in the second round

Cedric Kaze has claimed Yanga SC would have beaten rivals Simba SC if he was still in charge of the team in the second round of the Mainland Premier League.

The Burundian tactician was fired by the Jangwani giants on March 7 after the 1-1 draw against Polisi Tanzania and the draw came after they had lost their first match of the season 2-1 against Coastal Union three days earlier.

Despite his exit, Kaze has explained he was more than prepared to give the team a win over their rivals in their second-round fixture having managed a 1-1 draw in the first meeting of the season which came five days after he had signed to handle the side.

Their second-round fixture is expected to be played on May 8 at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

“If I were still on the technical bench of Yanga towards our game against Simba in May, I believe I would have beaten our opponents,” Kaze said as quoted by Sokalabongo.

“I know many can’t believe it but that’s the truth because I know our opponents well and in the way, they were the best they failed to take three points from us when we met them in the first round.

“In my first game [against Simba], I had a chance to get three points but my players were overwhelmed with tactics to get a draw at the end but in the way I had studied them, then our second round game I would have scored and beaten them.”

Despite hiring Juma Mwambusi as the interim coach, Yanga are still searching for a permanent coach with Nikola Kavazovic leading the race to succeed Kaze.

Kaze left Yanga at the top of the 18-team table with 50 points from 23 matches, four more than second-placed Simba SC, but who have played three matches less.

Azam FC are third on 44 points from 24 matches while Biashara United under Kenyan coach Francis Baraza are fourth after amassing 39 points from 23 matches.