Kaze: Yanga SC won't rest stars against Kengold FC in FA Cup

The Burundian tactician has explained his plans for the domestic cup when they play the fourth round tie on Saturday

Yanga SC coach Cedric Kaze has said he will not underrate any team he meets in the domestic cup.

The Jangwani giants will start their fourth-round campaign with a clash against First Division One league side Kengold FC in a match to be held at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Kaze further said they are taking every game as a final without disrespecting any team.

“My team will enter the pitch in a very different style when they play in the FA Cup fourth-round match against Kengold to ensure we get a big win and move on to the tournament,” Kaze told reporters in Dar es Salaam on Friday.

“We have planned to enter the field in this game as a final due to the great importance of the game, we want to win the trophy and our aim is to advance, so we will fight every inch and get the win.

“We have to do our best and win without underestimating our opponents, I plan to use all my key players to make sure we get the win, I don’t want to rest my key players, I need a win here and my squad will be as usual.”

The Burundian tactician has said they do not know Kengold very well, so they will enter the field with a full squad of regular players.

"We have not played against them (Kengold) before, we dont know how they play and their style or what approach they will have towards the game, it is the reason we will have to approach the game with care and avoid underestimating them."

Among the players Kaze is expected to use are Yanga’s top scorer Deus Kaseke with six goals, Michael Sarpong, Tuisila Kisinda and Feisal Salum.

Kaseke has already said they are prepared to handle the minnows, saying they will not underrate them.

Article continues below

“We are ready for our domestic cup game and our belief is to win the fixture as much as possible,” Kaseke told reporters.

“It's a matter of waiting and seeing how it goes but so far we have prepared well and looking ahead to the fixture, we want to do well in the competition and we will put a good fight in the fourth round tie.”

Yanga are also chasing for the Mainland Premier League title and are currently topping the 18-team table with 49 points from 21 matches.