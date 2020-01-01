Kaze: Yanga SC will need patience to wrestle title from rivals Simba SC

The Burundian tactician calls for patience from the fans saying it is not easy to win the league title in Tanzania

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Cedric Kaze has admitted the giants will need to be more patient to land the Mainland title.

The Burundian tactician who was appointed to handle the Jangwani giants on October 14, 2020, following the exit of Serbian Zlatko Krmpotic, has revealed the Tanzanian league is very competitive, as every team is fighting to achieve the same goal, hence it is not easy to win the league.

“I know the happiness of every fan and our bosses is to see that we win the league but we still have a lot of work to do, and also the competition is very stiff,” Kaze, who is still unbeaten since joining Yanga, told Sokalabongo.

“Every team that we play against is fighting very hard to beat us, they want to get a good result against Yanga, I know we are still leading the tale but we are not there yet, we need to keep fighting and make sure we win our matches.

“I also urge the fans not to have pressure, I know everything is possible but their work is to come in large numbers and support us in every match we play, they should always come to rally behind us, we need them as they are pushing us to do well.”

Yanga are currently topping the 18-team table on 31 points from 13 matches and are the only unbeaten side in the top-flight.

They have managed to score 15 goals and are yet to win the league title for the last three goals, with their rivals Simba taking it consecutively.

Azam, who started the season on a high by winning seven straight matches, are second on the table with 26 points from 13 matches while Simba are third on 23 points from 11 matches.

Yanga are currently preparing to face Ruvu Shooting, who are placed fourth on the table, at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Sunday.

In their last match, Yanga beat JKT 1-0 with Deus Kaseke. Yanga’s rivals Simba have already lost two matches against Tanzania Prisons and Ruvu Shooting, and it gives them an advantage in the title race.