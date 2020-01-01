Kaze: Yanga SC settle for Burundian tactician to replace Krmpotic

The Jangwani giants have settled on the Burundian tactician to take over from the fired Serbian before the league resumes

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have settled for Cedric Kaze to take over as the club’s new head coach.

The Jangwani giants have picked the Burundian coach to replace Serbian Zlatko Krmpotic, who was fired last week, after only 37 days in charge of the team.

Goal can now exclusively reveal Kaze, who was also given the job before Yanga settled for Krmpotic, after he cited family issues, will be unveiled anytime this week. He is due to take charge ahead of the league resumption, which took a break for the international friendly matches.

“It was a close battle between Kaze and George [Lwandamina] but I can now confirm [Kaze] will be the next coach,” a source, privy to the discussions, and who did not want to be named, told Goal on Tuesday.

Goal understands though many coaches had shown a keen interest to handle the record Tanzanian league champions, the battle for the vacant seat was reduced to two coaches, a fight between Kaze and Lwandamina.

“[Lwandamina] was here before and won the title with us but the Yanga office felt it is good to give the job to Kaze because he can speak at least three languages, something that has always been a problem when we hire new coaches for the club.”

Krmpotic – who has equally had short stints at Zesco United, , APR FC, and Jwaneng Galaxy – left after leading the Tanzanian club to the top of the table with 13 points, having won four matches and drew one.

Kaze is an experienced African coach who holds a Caf A License. He started his coaching job as an assistant to Armas Niyamugambo at Prince Louis Rwagasore FC.

He was confirmed as the head coach for the 2005/06 season and his team finished second to Vital’O. He left and joined Atletico FC for the 2006/07 season and he helped the club remain among the top four sides in four seasons in charge.

Kaze was named Burundi’s coach of the season twice; in 2008/09 and in the 2011/12 seasons, although his side finished second.

He lifted the Ligue A title in the 2010/11 campaign.

Yanga are now set to have their fifth coach in under one year as they first had Mwinyi Zahera who was let go in November before Boniface Mkwasa was appointed on an interim basis.

Mkwasa - who is at Ruvu Shooting - thereafter acted as Eymael’s assistant until his contract ended in August and was not renewed.

