Kaze: Yanga SC reveal why Burundian coach will not join them

The experienced Burundian tactician had agreed to lead Timu Ya Wananchi but has now cited family issues as the reason for his failure to arrive

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have confirmed Burundian coach Cedric Kaze will not be appointed as Luc Eymael's successor.

The former Mukura Victory FC head coach had agreed to take charge of Yanga’s first team ahead of the 2020/21 season but has now confirmed he would not be readily available to undertake the duties.

Kaze, according to Yanga, requested for a three-week period to attend to private matters and the move jolted the team’s leadership into quick action in looking for another available coach.

Yanga have already started pre-season training ahead of the next campaign that is expected to start on September 6.

“Yanga would like to inform the public that coach Cedric Kaze who was set to join the historic Tanzanian league champions has notified the club of his intention not to do so citing family issues,” a document released by the club’s media department and obtained by Goal read.

“Coach Kaze has requested for three weeks to deal with some family issues and in that regard, the management of the team has decided to take further steps and look for another coach.

“Yanga are going to pick another coach from the list of those who had applied for the job immediately.

“Due to the issue, Yanga top officials convened an urgent meeting to deliberate on the matter at hand and will soon make an announcement concerning the new coach.”

Kaze was expected to join Yanga in the near future and prepare for the upcoming season as player transfer business is understood to have been concluded.

Timu Ya Wananchi have been without a coach since July 27 when they sacked Eymael for derogatory comments towards the club, the fans and the Tanzanian Football Federation (TFF).

The Belgian coach was appointed early in the year and took the reins of the team from Boniface Mkwasa who was acting as an interim coach.

Eymael’s comments saw him sacked even after leading Yanga to second spot; a position they fought to the end with Azam FC.

Mkwasa - who has left to join Ruvu Shooting - had been appointed to guide the team after Mwinyi Zahera had been sacked for poor results. The Tanzanian coach acted as Eymael’s assistant until when his contract ended in August and was not renewed.