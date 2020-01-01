Kaze: Yanga SC settle on Burundian as Eymael successor - reports

Timu Ya Wananchi have a short period to fill the void left by the Belgian coach and his assistants ahead of the new season

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have reportedly settled on Burundian coach Cedric Kaze as Luc Eymael's successor.

Yanga are racing against time to fill the void left by the controversial former AFC and coach. Reports in indicate the Burundian is top on their wishlist so far.

Yanga have been busy recruiting new players who are set to replace the 14 who were released after an unsuccessful 2019/20 season.

Should Kaze make the move, he would be Timu Ya Wananchi’s third permanent coach in under one year. Eymael was appointed in January to replace Mwinyi Zahera but Boniface Mkwasa took charge of the senior team in the transition period between Zahera and Eymael.

Kaze is an experienced coach having led Rwandan top-flight side Mukura SC before.

Further reports indicate Kaze has preferred former Azam goalkeeper Vladimir Niyonkuru to be a member of his coaching staff and that the duo will be unveiled together either on Thursday or before the week ends.

Niyonkuru played for the Burundian national team as well as the Ligue A side Le Messager Ngozi FC and he could join as a member of the technical bench preferably the goalkeeper’s coach.

The goalkeeper’s coach role fell vacant after Peter Manyika left Yanga when his contract expired and it was not renewed.

The reshuffle in the backroom coaching board also saw Mkwasa leave after also serving as an assistant to Eymael.

The Tanzanian coach has landed a top coaching job at side Ruvu Shooting.

Yanga have been busy in the transfer market and have signed Bakari Mwamnyeto from Coastal Union, Yassin Mustapha from Polisi Tanzania, Zawadi Mauya from Kagera Sugar, and Abdallah Shaibu from II.

Waziri Junior from Mbao FC, Kibwana Shomari from Mtibwa Sugar and Farid Mussa from CD Tenerife in , Tuisila Kisinda and Mukoko Tonombe both of AS Vita are the other new players who have been brought on board whereas their focus is now on getting a super striker to replace David Molinga; last season’s club top scorer.

Yanga will open their 2020/21 campaign with a tie against Tanzania Prisons at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on September 6 while their first league meeting with Simba has been scheduled for October 18.