Kaze: Yanga SC on track to achieve targets for 2020-21 campaign

The Burundian tactician assures club fans they are heading in a promising direction as they strive to achieve their targets

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Cedric Kaze has maintained they are still on track to achieve some of the targets they set at the start of the new season.

The Jangwani giants are currently leading the 18-team league table on 44 points from 18 matches after they secured a late 1-1 draw against Prisons at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Sumbawanga on Thursday to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

The Burundian tactician, who is yet to lose a match since signing for the club as a replacement for Serbian Zlatko Krmpotic, has now said the club's fans should expect more from the team because they are heading in a promising direction.

“Fans should expect more from us because the direction of the team is now promising if you can judge from where we started and where we are as such, this year, we will continue to make them proud,” Kaze said as quoted by Daily News.

On the outcome of the match against Prisons, Kaze said: “We already knew they prefer playing long balls and fielding more players at the midfield section of the pitch as such, the only way to manoeuvre them was to use wingers.

“In the second half, we tried to play our game but unfortunately, we conceded hence we had to give in everything and in the end, we succeeded to equalise the goal. All in all, one point away is not that bad...we will have thorough preparations for the next games.”

During the match, Jumanne Fadhili scored for the administrative side before debutant Saidi Ntibazonkiza equalized matters for the vital draw.

Meanwhile, Prisons coach Salum Mayanga was happy to have picked up a point against the table-toppers but also blamed their opponents for playing defensively after conceding first.

“Aside from that, I salute my players for the good game they had to earn one point from home which was not what we desired but, the game itself was tough,” said Mayanga.

Yanga and Tanzania Prisons had also drawn the first round meeting 1-1 at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Yanga have now opened a nine-point lead at the summit with second-placed Simba SC on 35 points from 15 matches while Azam FC are third on 32 points from 17 outings.