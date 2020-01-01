Kaze: Yanga SC must work on consistency despite Polisi Tanzania win

The Burundian coach is happy to have secured maximum points but admits a lot needs to be done to improve the overall display

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Cedric Kaze has revealed he was not impressed with the team’s overall display despite getting a 1-0 win against Polisi in a Mainland match played at Uhuru Stadium on Thursday.

New signing Mukoko Tonombe, referred to as Ticha, was let loose in the danger zone and fully capitalized to win maximum points for the team Timu ya Mwananchi and also hand coach Kaze his first win at the club after replacing fired Zlakto Krmpotic.

Kaze has now revealed that as much as they managed to secure three points from the fixture, his team did not play to his satisfaction and has promised to work on the mistakes ahead of their next league match.

“We have seen good things from the win and also we have seen things which are not good,” Kaze told reporters after the match. “I wanted my team to have consistency especially when we arrive at the final front, especially our passing was poor, they are not accurate and it was not my plans we play like that.

“And when we lost the ball, we don’t track back quickly to cover the dangers and also recover the ball quickly and it is a worrying well to play, we also did not use our chances, we created several chances but as you can see we only have one goal from it.

On achieving the hard-fought win, the Burundian tactician explained: “We got three points, it is very important, it was my first match and remember we only trained for five days, and it is good to get three points.”

On the title race, Kaze revealed: “It is still too early to talk about the title race, all we want to do is to take a game at a time, now we want to shift our focus and prepare for the match against KMC and we also want to get three points in the match.”

On his message to the fans, Kaze said: “I am very happy with the turn out of fans today, it was very amazing to turn out in large numbers to support and I want to ask them to continue with the same spirit, we will continue to train very hard so as to make them happy.”

Azam FC lead the race with 21 points from seven games followed by Yanga who have five points less, having played six games while Simba SC are third with 13 points from the same number of games.