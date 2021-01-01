Kaze: Yanga SC keep faith with coach despite results – Mazingiza

The Jangwani giants have stated they don’t have any issues with their Burundian coach despite a poor run of results

Yanga SC management have made it clear they still have faith in the team’s head coach Cedric Kaze despite the team failing to get positive results in recent matches.

The Jangwani giants have not enjoyed a good run since the second round matches of the Mainland Premier League kicked off and they are now under pressure from their rivals Simba SC.

Since the second round kicked off in mid-February, Yanga have managed three consecutive draws - 1-1 against Tanzania Prisons at Nelson Mandela Stadium, 1-1 draw against Mbeya City, and then a 3-3 draw against Coastal Union.

The results even irked the club’s top brass with their vice-chairman Fredrick Mwakalebela complaining the referees had been denying them penalties and went further to issue threats that they will drop out of the league if issues of officiating in the top-tier are not sorted.

Despite bouncing back to winning ways against Mtibwa Sugar with a slim 1-0 win in their fourth match, the club’s adviser Senzo Mazingiza has maintained they are aware of the situation at the club and they still have faith in Kaze to improve the same.

“We believe in Cedric [Kaze] and the results we are getting we believe it is part of the game because even if we win by one goal, it is still three points,” Mazingiza said as quoted by Sokalabongo.

“We still believe the coach is doing a good job and fans should not be under pressure. Our belief is that everything will be fine and things will go in the order we need, there is no need to be under pressure.”

The Burundian tactician came in to replace fired Serbian Zlatko Krmpotic and since he landed at the club, he is yet to lose a league match as Yanga are still unbeaten in the top-flight after 21 matches.

The team’s position at the top of the 18-team table is, however, threatened after Simba beat JKT Tanzania 3-0 on Monday to cut their lead to four points.

Simba still have two matches in hand and it means should they win them, then they will automatically assume leadership of the league.