Kaze: Yanga SC have changed tactics for remaining league matches

The Burundian tactician now says they have changed their style of play to win the remaining top-flight matches

Yanga SC coach Cedric Kaze has revealed a new approach to help them win the remaining matches in Mainland Premier League.

The Jangwani giants have struggled to win matches since the second round of the league resumed in mid-February but despite posting three straight draws before snatching a win in their last league assignment, they have remained at the top of the 18-team table.

Apart from leading the log, Yanga are also the only unbeaten side in the top-tier after 21 matches.

The team started the second round matches with three consecutive draws – 1-1 against Tanzania Prisons, 1-1 against Mbeya City, and 3-3 draw against Kagera Sugar - before recovering to beat Mtibwa Sugar 1-0 at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

The outcome of the matches has forced the Burundian coach to confirm they have changed their style of play heading into the next matches of the league.

“We were not playing badly but what I have done is to try to change the style and see if we can start to win matches comfortably,” Kaze said as quoted by Sokalabongo.

“I have asked my players to believe in themselves, they need not fear anything, they should play without fear, and on top of that they must use the chances that we create, this is our main doing.

“We play very well, we attack very well but we don’t reach the final end, we don’t finish the chances we do create, so I want the players to start using the chances we create and you will see a very big difference in our game plan.

“I am not blaming my players for what we have been going through, they have done a big job, they have fought for the team but that believe in pushing for results is lacking and I want them to have it back, I have talked to them.

“The league is a marathon, we know we are on top of the table, but we must believe in what we want to achieve, we must take our aim and target it, we don’t need to fear anyone, we usually create many chances especially in the first half of our matches but they are not used properly.

“We are on track but let us see the next two or three matches and we will know if the new tact is working, for now, we are ready to play and win our matches.”

Yanga are top on 49 points from 21 matches while Simba SC are second on 42 points from 18 matches and Azam FC are third on 37 points from 21 matches.